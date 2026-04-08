Connor Ingram Injury: Exits after two periods

Ingram was pulled from Wednesday's game versus the Sharks due to an undisclosed issue, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports.

Ingram stopped eight of 10 shots in the first two periods prior to his exit, and he ended up earning the win anyway. He was seen in uniform where the visiting backup goalie sits at SAP Center during the third period, so it's possible his exit was done for precautionary reasons. Ingram's status for Saturday's game versus the Kings will likely be revealed in the coming days.