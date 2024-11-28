Fantasy Hockey
Connor Ingram Injury: Not available on weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Ingram (upper body) will not play Friday or Saturday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Ingram has not played since Nov. 18 versus Washington, when he gave up four goals on 13 shots before he was pulled in the second period. Ingram is 6-4-3 with a 3.61 GAA and an .871 save percentage in what is a disappointing start to the season. Look for Karel Vejmelka and Jaxson Stauber to split the goaltending assignments this weekend with Ingram on the shelf.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
