Connor Ingram Injury: Not close to return

Ingram (upper body) isn't close to returning to the lineup, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports on Monday.

Ingram will miss his seventh straight game when Utah hosts Dallas on Monday. He has a 6-4-3 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Karel Vejmelka and Jaxson Stauber have performed well during Ingram's absence. Vejmelka and Ingram could compete for starts once the latter is ready to return.