Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram Injury: Still out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Ingram (upper body) remains out indefinitely, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Monday.

Ingram resumed skating last weekend, but he will take a step back. He wasn't improving enough to make being on the ice worth it for his recovery. The 27-year-old netminder has already missed the last 12 games, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. Karel Vejmelka has been occupying the No. 1 goalie role for Utah during Ingram's absence.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
