Connor Ingram Injury: Still out indefinitely

Ingram (upper body) remains out indefinitely, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Monday.

Ingram resumed skating last weekend, but he will take a step back. He wasn't improving enough to make being on the ice worth it for his recovery. The 27-year-old netminder has already missed the last 12 games, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. Karel Vejmelka has been occupying the No. 1 goalie role for Utah during Ingram's absence.