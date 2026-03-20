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Connor Ingram News: Allows four goals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ingram stopped 19 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.

Ingram was coming off back-to-back wins, but that streak ended abruptly here -- this was far from his best performance, but the offense didn't give him any support, either. Ingram has now allowed three or more goals in three of his last four starts, a span where he's posted a 2.70 GAA and an .895 save percentage while going 2-1-1.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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