Connor Ingram News: Back in net for Game 5

Ingram is drawing the start for Tuesday's Game 5 at home versus the Ducks, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

The Oilers are turning back to Ingram on the cusp of elimination after Tristan Jarry played in Sunday's Game 4 loss. Ingram won the first game of this series, but he has been blitzed for 14 goals on 93 shots through three outings against the Ducks in the 2026 postseason, posting an .849 save percentage and a 4.70 GAA in the process. The Oilers have a couple of moving parts for Game 5, as Connor McDavid (undisclosed) and Jason Dickinson (lower body) are game-time decisions.