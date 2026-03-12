Connor Ingram News: Backing up Thursday
Ingram (upper body) will back up Tristan Jarry in Dallas on Thursday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Ingram was injured Tuesday in Colorado when Nathan MacKinnon ran into him. MacKinnon received a major and a game misconduct for his misdeed, which forced Ingram out of the game. Ingram is 9-6-1 with a 2.79 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 19 outings this season and is expected to start Friday in St. Louis.
