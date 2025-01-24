Connor Ingram News: Between pipes against Jets

Ingram will tend the twine on the road versus Winnipeg on Friday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ingram has secured victories in each of his previous two outings while posting a 2.00 GAA and .918 save percentage. Overall, the netminder has posted an 8-5-3 record in his 16 outings. At this point, Ingram is firmly entrenched behind Karel Vejmelka as the No. 2 option in Utah.