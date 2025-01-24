Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Between pipes against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Ingram will tend the twine on the road versus Winnipeg on Friday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ingram has secured victories in each of his previous two outings while posting a 2.00 GAA and .918 save percentage. Overall, the netminder has posted an 8-5-3 record in his 16 outings. At this point, Ingram is firmly entrenched behind Karel Vejmelka as the No. 2 option in Utah.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now