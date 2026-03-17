Connor Ingram News: Between pipes against San Jose
Ingram will tend the home twine Tuesday versus the Sharks, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.
Ingram got back in the win column Sunday against the Predators in a 3-1 victory, turning aside 26 of 27 shots. The Saskatchewan native owns a 4-2-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and .892 save percentage over eight appearances since the Olympic break. Ingram has emerged as the Oilers' No. 1 netminder, and he'll look to continue building momentum against a Sharks team that is 15-17-1 away from home in 2025-26.
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