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Connor Ingram News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 1:22pm

Ingram will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is on a three-game winning streak while allowing only five goals on 89 shots (.944 save percentage). Overall, the 29-year-old is 14-8-2 with a 2.69 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 27 NHL appearances this campaign. Vegas is 14th in the NHL with 3.17 goals per game this season.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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