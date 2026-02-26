Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Bounces back Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ingram stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Ingram was stuck with a relief loss versus the Ducks on Wednesday, but he looked good in his start a day later. The 28-year-old limited the damage to a Warren Foegele tally in the first period, and the Oilers offered plenty of scoring support after that. Ingram has allowed 10 goals on 60 shots over his previous four games. He's now at a 7-5-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. The top job in Edmonton's crease should be up for grabs given Tristan Jarry's struggles, and it could go to Ingram if he strings together a few strong performances. The Oilers' next game is Saturday in San Jose.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
