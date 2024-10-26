Fantasy Hockey
Connor Ingram News: Can't recapture magic of last year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Ingram made 20 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Ingram has really struggled this season to find the form that made him a fantasy darling and Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner last year. Since opening night, he has allowed four or more goals four times, including his last appearance when he was pulled after one frame against Ottawa. So despite a 4-2-1 record, Ingram sports a 3.70 GAA and .862 save percentage. Those ratios are a fantasy anchor, so deploy him carefully.

