Connor Ingram News: Cruises to win Thursday

Ingram stopped 11 of 12 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Ingram didn't have a lot of work Thursday in a game the Oilers dominated from start to finish, allowing him to end the season on a decent note with a win. The 29-year-old veteran went 5-4-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage over his last 10 contests, though, and he figures to open the postseason as the No. 1 goaltender for Edmonton. He went 16-10-3 with a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 32 appearances in the regular season.