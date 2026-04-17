Connor Ingram News: Cruises to win Thursday
Ingram stopped 11 of 12 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Ingram didn't have a lot of work Thursday in a game the Oilers dominated from start to finish, allowing him to end the season on a decent note with a win. The 29-year-old veteran went 5-4-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage over his last 10 contests, though, and he figures to open the postseason as the No. 1 goaltender for Edmonton. He went 16-10-3 with a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 32 appearances in the regular season.
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