Connor Ingram News: Difficult assignment in Denver
Ingram will occupy the road net Tuesday against the Avalanche, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Ingram has won back-to-back starts and three of his last four, but he's allowed at least four goals in two of those outings. The Saskatchewan native is 9-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. The Avalanche are 23-4-4 at home and have generated 3.79 goals per game in 2025-26, which is the best mark in the NHL, so Ingram will be hard to trust Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 82 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More