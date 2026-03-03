Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Does enough for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ingram stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

The Oilers never led in regulation, but Ingram kept it from getting too lopsided. Evan Bouchard's game-winner on the power play in overtime gave Ingram his second win in four outings since the Olympic break, a span in which he's allowed 11 goals on 80 shots. He's now 8-6-1 with a 2.83 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 17 appearances. Ingram's playing time is picking up, but he'll need to look significantly steadier between the pipes to pull away from Tristan Jarry for the rest of the season. The Oilers have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Hurricanes on Friday.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
39 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
40 days ago