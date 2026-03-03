Connor Ingram News: Does enough for win
Ingram stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.
The Oilers never led in regulation, but Ingram kept it from getting too lopsided. Evan Bouchard's game-winner on the power play in overtime gave Ingram his second win in four outings since the Olympic break, a span in which he's allowed 11 goals on 80 shots. He's now 8-6-1 with a 2.83 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 17 appearances. Ingram's playing time is picking up, but he'll need to look significantly steadier between the pipes to pull away from Tristan Jarry for the rest of the season. The Oilers have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Hurricanes on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week39 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More