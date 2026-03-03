Connor Ingram News: Does enough for win

Ingram stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

The Oilers never led in regulation, but Ingram kept it from getting too lopsided. Evan Bouchard's game-winner on the power play in overtime gave Ingram his second win in four outings since the Olympic break, a span in which he's allowed 11 goals on 80 shots. He's now 8-6-1 with a 2.83 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 17 appearances. Ingram's playing time is picking up, but he'll need to look significantly steadier between the pipes to pull away from Tristan Jarry for the rest of the season. The Oilers have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Hurricanes on Friday.