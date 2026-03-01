Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Dragged down by Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ingram turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to San Jose.

The 28-year-old netminder saw three pucks get past him in the first period alone, and while the Oilers fought their way back to tie it up early in the third, Ingram couldn't come up with a big stop when he needed one to keep the momentum going. it's his third loss in his last four starts, and over seven outings since Jan. 24, Ingram's stumbled to a 3.69 GAA and .850 save percentage.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
38 days ago