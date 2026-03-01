Connor Ingram News: Dragged down by Sharks

Ingram turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to San Jose.

The 28-year-old netminder saw three pucks get past him in the first period alone, and while the Oilers fought their way back to tie it up early in the third, Ingram couldn't come up with a big stop when he needed one to keep the momentum going. it's his third loss in his last four starts, and over seven outings since Jan. 24, Ingram's stumbled to a 3.69 GAA and .850 save percentage.