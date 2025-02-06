Connor Ingram News: Draws road start

Ingram was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Columbus.

Ingram was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate and will tend the twine on the road as he continues to alternate starts with Karel Vejmelka. Over Ingram's last three starts, he's gone 0-2-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Blue Jackets rank eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game this season.