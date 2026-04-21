Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Earns win in playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Ingram stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Ingram was beaten three times in the second period, but he was excellent down the stretch, stopping the 11 shots he faced during the third period while allowing the Oilers to mount a late comeback. Ingram posted a career-best 2.60 GAA in 32 regular-season appearances, and he should remain the No. 1 goaltender for Edmonton ahead of Wednesday's Game 2.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
8 days ago