Connor Ingram News: Enters Player Assistance Program
Ingram is out indefinitely after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Sunday.
Ingram will be eligible to return to the team after he receives clearance for on-ice competition from the program administrators. With 19 games left on the schedule, the 27-year-old netminder might not return before the end of the regular season. Ingram has posted a 9-8-4 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 22 appearances this campaign. Utah recalled Jaxson Stauber from AHL Tucson on Sunday to occupy the backup role behind Karel Vejmelka.
