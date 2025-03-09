Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Enters Player Assistance Program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Ingram is out indefinitely after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Sunday.

Ingram will be eligible to return to the team after he receives clearance for on-ice competition from the program administrators. With 19 games left on the schedule, the 27-year-old netminder might not return before the end of the regular season. Ingram has posted a 9-8-4 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 22 appearances this campaign. Utah recalled Jaxson Stauber from AHL Tucson on Sunday to occupy the backup role behind Karel Vejmelka.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now