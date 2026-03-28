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Connor Ingram News: Facing Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Ingram will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup against Anaheim, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas. He has a 12-8-2 record with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 25 NHL appearances this campaign. Anaheim ranks 11th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this season.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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