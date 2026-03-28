Connor Ingram News: Facing Ducks
Ingram will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup against Anaheim, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ingram is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas. He has a 12-8-2 record with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 25 NHL appearances this campaign. Anaheim ranks 11th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this season.
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