Connor Ingram News: Facing Ducks

Ingram will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup against Anaheim, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas. He has a 12-8-2 record with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 25 NHL appearances this campaign. Anaheim ranks 11th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this season.