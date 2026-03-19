Connor Ingram News: Facing Panthers
Ingram will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ingram has won his last two starts, allowing four goals on 57 shots since being named the Oilers' No. 1 starter. He is 11-6-2 with a 2.71 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 22 games this season. The Panthers are 19th in NHL scoring, scoring 2.94 goals per game.
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