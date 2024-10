Ingram will protect the home net Monday against San Jose, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Ingram is coming off a 20-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. He has a 4-2-1 record with a 3.71 GAA and an .862 save percentage in seven outings this season. San Jose has scored 18 goals in nine games en route to a mark of 0-7-2 to begin the 2024-25 campaign.