Connor Ingram News: Falls short against Vegas
Ingram stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
This was a big matchup for the Pacific Division standings, and Ingram wasn't at his best. The Golden Knights' first goals came at even strength. This ended his three-game winning streak, and it dropped the Oilers into a three-team competition for the top spot in the division, with Edmonton, Vegas and Anaheim all within a point of each other. Ingram is down to 14-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 28 appearances. The Oilers have a back-to-back up next, visiting the Mammoth on Tuesday and the Sharks on Wednesday, which will likely lead to Ingram and Tristan Jarry splitting those starts.
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