Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Falls short in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ingram allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks in Game 6.

Ingram kept the Oilers' season alive once but couldn't do it twice, failing to get the series back to Edmonton. The Ducks jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one period, and that deficit was too much to overcome for the Oilers. Ingram went 2-3 with 19 goals allowed on 153 shots (.876 save percentage) across five outings in this series, which will see the Oilers fail to make the second round for the first time since 2021. Ingram is eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer if the Oilers don't re-sign him.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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