Connor Ingram News: First off Saturday

Ingram was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports, indicating he will defend the road goal Saturday versus Nashville.

Ingram is coming off a 13-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues. He has a 6-2-3 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 11 outings this season. Nashville sits 31st in the league with 2.36 goals per game in 2024-25.