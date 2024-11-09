Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: First off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Ingram was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports, indicating he will defend the road goal Saturday versus Nashville.

Ingram is coming off a 13-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues. He has a 6-2-3 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 11 outings this season. Nashville sits 31st in the league with 2.36 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now