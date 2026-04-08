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Connor Ingram News: Guarding goal versus Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ingram will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Wednesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Tristan Jarry lost to the Mammoth in overtime on Tuesday. Ingram is 3-1-0 with 10 goals allowed over his last four games. The Sharks have scored 22 goals over their last six games, winning five of them as they work toward a playoff spot.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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