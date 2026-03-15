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Connor Ingram News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ingram will protect the home net against Nashville on Sunday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is coming off a 22-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis. He has a 9-6-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 20 appearances. Nashville ranks 20th in the league with 2.94 goals per game this season.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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