Connor Ingram News: In goal Sunday

Ingram will protect the home net against Nashville on Sunday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is coming off a 22-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis. He has a 9-6-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 20 appearances. Nashville ranks 20th in the league with 2.94 goals per game this season.