Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Ingram will be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Ingram has taken over as the No. 1 option in Edmonton and figures to lead the team into the postseason as well. Since the Olympic break, the 29-year-old backstop has played in 18 of the team's last 23 contests, posting a 9-6-2 record, 2.64 GAA and one shutout.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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