Connor Ingram News: In goal versus Ducks
Ingram will patrol the crease at home for Game 2 against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Ingram gave up more goals versus the Ducks (three) than he has in his previous four outings, but still walked away with the win. Overall, the 29-year-old backstop is 3-1- 1 with an impressive 1.70 GAA in his last five outings. At this point, even if Ingram were to lose Game 2, he's earned himself enough leeway to get another start or two.
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