Connor Ingram News: Keeps series going
Ingram stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.
The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, and that was all the help Ingram needed. The 29-year-old was benched for Game 4 after losing his two starts before that while allowing a combined 11 goals on 65 shots in those defeats. With a win to his name, Ingram seems likely to start Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday as the Oilers look to extend the series again.
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