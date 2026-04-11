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Connor Ingram News: Losing end of goaltending duel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:59pm

Ingram made 19 saves Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Kings.

The game had a distinct playoff feel, and Ingram played really well. The only King to best him was Artemi Panarin, who beat him glove side on a breakaway after stealing the puck from Evan Bouchard in the Kings' zone. Ingram is 1-2-0 in his last three games, and the Oilers are 1-2-1 in their last four, but they managed to secure a playoff spot later Saturday when the Flyers beat the Jets. We're not sure how the Oilers will deploy Ingram in the final two games. Will they play him to ensure he maintains a rhythm heading into the playoffs? Or will they sit Ingram, as wins would secure a first-round matchup against wild-card Utah, which has a plus-31 goal differential? These questions make year-end fantasy decisions so difficult.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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