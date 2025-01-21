Fantasy Hockey
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Makes 23 saves Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Ingram stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Ingram did an excellent job Monday and managed to slow down one of the best offenses in the NHL, as the Jets entered Monday's game ranking third in the league with 3.51 goals per contest in 2024-25. Ingram has posted back-to-back wins in his past two outings and has notched a save percentage of .915 of higher in his previous three appearances, so he's trending in the right direction following a lengthy absence.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
