Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Makes 30 saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Ingram stopped 30 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Ingram put in a strong effort to end his personal three-game losing streak as well as Utah's four-game skid. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 5-2-2 with a 3.53 GAA and an .880 save percentage through nine outings this season. Utah's defensive injuries could continue to make Ingram's job tougher, but he represents the team's best option in goal and should continue to start a majority of the games.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
