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Connor Ingram News: Patrolling crease versus Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ingram will be in goal on the road against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram has appeared in 14 of the Oilers' last 19 outings, having clearly cemented himself as the preferred option ahead of Tristan Jarry. Still, the 28-year-old Ingram has allowed three or more goals in four of his last five contests, posting a 2-2-1 record and 2.97 GAA.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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