Connor Ingram News: Patrolling road crease
Ingram will start Saturday's road clash in San Jose, per Paige Martin.
Ingram is set to appear in his third consecutive game out of the Olympic break. He'll enter Saturday's clash with momentum after posting a 21-save win against the Kings on Thursday. Overall, the 28-year-old goaltender has a 7-5-1 record, a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 15 outings this season. He'll be matched up against the Sharks who have a respectable 3.04 GAA this season. Ingram's first sample of play following the Olympic break gives him a chance to grab the starting job in Edmonton if he can use Saturday's contest to launch a win streak.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More