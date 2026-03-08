Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Picks up win over Golden Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ingram stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Ingram did his part in this contest, and the Oilers were able to pull away with three goals in the third period. This was the first time he's logged consecutive wins since his first two outings of the campaign back in December. Ingram is up to 9-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 18 appearances. He still hasn't displayed a lot of game-to-game consistency, but he's getting better results than Tristan Jarry, so the Oilers' crease could remain a timeshare for a while. The Oilers have another tough matchup Tuesday when they visit the Avalanche.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
