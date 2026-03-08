Connor Ingram News: Picks up win over Golden Knights
Ingram stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Ingram did his part in this contest, and the Oilers were able to pull away with three goals in the third period. This was the first time he's logged consecutive wins since his first two outings of the campaign back in December. Ingram is up to 9-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 18 appearances. He still hasn't displayed a lot of game-to-game consistency, but he's getting better results than Tristan Jarry, so the Oilers' crease could remain a timeshare for a while. The Oilers have another tough matchup Tuesday when they visit the Avalanche.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!14 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More