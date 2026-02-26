Connor Ingram News: Saddled with loss in relief outing
Ingram stopped three of four shots in relief of Tristan Jarry in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Ingram will end up wearing the loss for this one, as Jarry was pulled with the game tied at 5-5. Ingram allowed the decisive goal to Cutter Gauthier late in the third period. Over his last five outings, Ingram has allowed 13 goals on just 72 shots, an .819 save percentage. He's at a 14-6-5 record with a 2.70 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. The Oilers haven't been getting enough quality in their crease regardless of who plays, so the door remains open for both Ingram and Jarry to claim the starting role if either one of them can string together good performances.
