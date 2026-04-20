Connor Ingram News: Set to face Ducks in Game 1
Ingram will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Monday in Game 1, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ingram is in line to make his fourth NHL playoff start. He went 0-3-0 and allowed 14 goals on 161 shots in four appearances with Nashville during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ingram had a 16-10-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 32 appearances with Edmonton during the 2025-26 regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet5 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More