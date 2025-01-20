Fantasy Hockey
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Set to start against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Ingram was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Monday.

Ingram is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over St. Louis. He has a 7-5-3 record with a 3.38 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.51 goals per game in 2024-25.

