Connor Ingram News: Set to start Friday
Ingram will guard the road goal versus the Blues, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.
Ingram is set to handle the second half of a back-to-back. He was able to back up versus the Stars on Thursday after an injury scare. Tristan Jarry ended up taking a 7-2 loss to the Stars, so Ingram will look to get the Oilers back on track in an easier matchup.
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