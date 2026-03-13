Connor Ingram News: Set to start Friday

Ingram will guard the road goal versus the Blues, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is set to handle the second half of a back-to-back. He was able to back up versus the Stars on Thursday after an injury scare. Tristan Jarry ended up taking a 7-2 loss to the Stars, so Ingram will look to get the Oilers back on track in an easier matchup.