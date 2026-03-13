Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ingram will guard the road goal versus the Blues, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram is set to handle the second half of a back-to-back. He was able to back up versus the Stars on Thursday after an injury scare. Tristan Jarry ended up taking a 7-2 loss to the Stars, so Ingram will look to get the Oilers back on track in an easier matchup.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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