Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Ingram will patrol the home crease Monday against Washington, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

During his last outing, Ingram stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 4-0 loss to Nashville on Nov. 9. He has a 6-3-3 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 12 appearances this campaign. Washington is coming off a 5-2 win over Vegas on Sunday and ranks first in the league with 4.24 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now