Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Ingram is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, according to Utah HC road broadcaster Mike Folta.

Ingram has a 5-2-3 record, 3.57 GAA and .881 save percentage in 10 outings in 2024-25. He turned aside 31 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in his last start Saturday. St. Louis is tied for 23rd offensively with 2.69 goals per game and has a 7-6-0 record.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now