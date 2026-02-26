Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 6:36pm

Ingram is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Thursday, per Oilers TV reporter Paige Martin.

Ingram drew into Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Anaheim in relief of Tristan Jarry, stopping three of four shots in 12:41 of ice time. Ingram was also charged with the loss for allowing Anaheim's final goal. The 28-year-old has a 6-5-1 record, 2.70 GAA and .895 save percentage in 14 outings with Edmonton in 2025-26. The Kings will attempt to end their four-game losing streak (0-3-1). They've been outscored 17-9 over that stretch.

