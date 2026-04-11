Connor Ingram News: Slated starter Saturday
Ingram (undisclosed) is expected to start on the road against Los Angeles, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.
Ingram stopped eight of 10 shots through two periods in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over San Jose, but he didn't come out for the third frame due to an undisclosed issue. He didn't end up missing a full game due to the injury, though. Ingram has a 15-9-2 record, 2.78 GAA and .894 save percentage in 29 outings in 2025-26. Los Angeles in 5-1-1 while averaging 3.57 goals per game across its past seven matches.
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