Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ingram is expected to start on the road against Anaheim in Game 6 on Thursday, per Patrick Present of The Hockey News.

With the Oilers one loss away from elimination, Ingram came up big Tuesday, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Edmonton will be hoping to get a similar result out of him in Game 6, but Ingram hasn't always been effective against the Ducks. He was 1-2 with a 4.70 GAA and an .849 save percentage across the opening three games of this first-round series.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago