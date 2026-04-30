Connor Ingram News: Slated to start Thursday

Ingram is expected to start on the road against Anaheim in Game 6 on Thursday, per Patrick Present of The Hockey News.

With the Oilers one loss away from elimination, Ingram came up big Tuesday, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Edmonton will be hoping to get a similar result out of him in Game 6, but Ingram hasn't always been effective against the Ducks. He was 1-2 with a 4.70 GAA and an .849 save percentage across the opening three games of this first-round series.