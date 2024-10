Ingram is set to guard the home net against Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Ingram has a 4-0-1 record, 3.29 GAA and .882 save percentage across five appearances this season. He stopped 21 of 22 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime win over Boston on Saturday. The Senators have been tough on goaltenders -- they're in a three-way tie for seventh offensively with 3.60 goals per game.