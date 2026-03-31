Connor Ingram News: Slated to start Tuesday

Ingram will protect the home net against Seattle on Tuesday, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Ingram has emerged victorious in his past two outings while making 57 saves on 62 shots. He has gone 13-8-2 with one shutout, a 2.80 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 26 NHL appearances this campaign. Seattle sits 23rd in the league this season with 2.85 goals per game.