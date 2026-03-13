Connor Ingram News: Slips up late
Ingram allowed three goals on 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Ingram wasn't able to maintain a 2-0 lead over the last 10 minutes of regulation. The collapse continued when Robert Thomas scored at 4:51 of overtime to send the Oilers to a defeat. Ingram has allowed 16 goals on 123 shots (.870 save percentage) over his last five appearances. He has a 9-6-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 20 contests this season. Ingram and Tristan Jarry will continue to battle for playing time, though with no back-to-back sets over the next week, a clear starter could emerge. The Oilers' next game is Sunday at home versus the Predators.
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