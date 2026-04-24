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Connor Ingram News: Starting again in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Ingram will guard the road goal versus the Ducks in Game 3 on Friday, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Ingram allowed five goals on 27 shots in a Game 2 loss, but he'll get another turn between the pipes. He may be on a short leash for this one, as Tristan Jarry has some playoff experience even though he ended the regular season in poor form. Ingram has still been the better of the Oilers' goalies despite his shaky performance in the last game.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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