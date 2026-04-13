Connor Ingram News: Starting against Colorado
Ingram will start Monday's home game against the Avalanche, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.
Ingram has alternated wins and losses over three appearances this month, going 1-2-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .875 save percentage during that time. He made a relief appearance on the road against Colorado on March 10 and turned aside 16 of 18 shots (.889 save percentage) in a 4-3 loss.
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